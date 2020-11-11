Michigan Officials Report 6,008 New COVID-19 Cases, 42 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 6,008 new cases of the coronavirus and 42 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan has now had 229,285 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 7,766 COVID-19 deaths.

Tuesday the state saw its largest single day jump in cases with more than 6,400 new cases reported, bring the state’s total to 223,277 confirmed cases with 7,724 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers are updated every Saturday.

As of November 6, 128,981 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

An employee at the Antrim County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19.

The sheriff’s office says an employee started showing symptoms on Sunday.

A jail nurse administered a test, and results returned on Tuesday were positive.

The sheriff’s office says the jail and other facilities have been deep cleaned and disinfected. They are also monitoring employees and inmates for symptoms, and are offering COVID-19 tests.

“The Sheriff’s Office is committed to mitigating COVID-19 exposure,” said Sheriff Dan Bean. “We will continue to serve and protect the public through this and all public emergencies.”

The coronavirus surge is showing no signs of slowing in the U.S. with more than 60,000 Americans hospitalized.

That is a new record high.

Fifteen states have now seen hospitalizations double in just the last month, including Michigan. And also in New Mexico, where hospitalizations have now tripled.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is projecting the U.S. could see as many as 200,000 cases a day by the start of next month.

But the U.S. may see some relief in the form of Pfizer’s vaccine, which is now expected to go through the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency authorization process within the next week.

As the huge rise in coronavirus infections continues, Texas is the first state in the nation to top 1 million cases. The state’s hardest-hit city is El Paso with more than 64,000 cases.

El Paso has become one of the nation’s epicenters. The city has had to call in mobile morgues to deal with the rise in deaths caused by the virus and the city’s health care services are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

The Dallas and Houston areas make up more than a quarter of the cases across Texas.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has imposed tighter coronavirus restrictions on his state as a big rise in cases continues.

The restrictions put limits on gatherings in restaurants and at funerals and wedding receptions. They also place a 10-person limit on indoor and outdoor private social gatherings.

Minnesota bars and restaurants will be limited to 50% capacity and dine-in service will end at 10 p.m.

The new restrictions take effect Friday.

