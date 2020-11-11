Michelle Cooks: Sweet Potato Hash Protein Bowl

“It’s perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner”. In this Michelle Cooks, she combines in-season flavors, with protein-packed ingredients to give us a hearty and colorful meal.

Sweet Potato Hash Protein Bowl from Fit Foodie Finds

Ingredients

sweet potato

kale

onion

red pepper

pre-cooked chicken sausages

minced garlic

balsamic vinegar

salt and pepper

Directions