“It’s perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner”. In this Michelle Cooks, she combines in-season flavors, with protein-packed ingredients to give us a hearty and colorful meal.Michelle Cooks

Sweet Potato Hash Protein Bowl from Fit Foodie Finds

Ingredients

  • sweet potato
  • kale
  • onion
  • red pepper
  • pre-cooked chicken sausages
  • minced garlic
  • balsamic vinegar
  • salt and pepper

Directions

  1. Place 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a nonstick skillet and heat over medium/high heat.
  2. Next, prepare your sweet potato hash browns by grating your sweet potato with a cheese grater. You’ll want to use a medium grate for this.
  3. Add in the sweet potato hash, onion, garlic, red pepper, and sliced chicken sausages to the skillet. Sauté for about 5-7 minutes or until onions become translucent.
  4. Add in kale and a tablespoon more of olive oil (or more if needed) and sauté until kale has wilted and reached the desired texture. Season with salt and pepper and then add in 2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar.
  5. Give your sweet potato hash one last toss and enjoy!
