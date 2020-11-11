Michelle Cooks: Sweet Potato Hash Protein Bowl
“It’s perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner”. In this Michelle Cooks, she combines in-season flavors, with protein-packed ingredients to give us a hearty and colorful meal.
Sweet Potato Hash Protein Bowl from Fit Foodie Finds
Ingredients
- sweet potato
- kale
- onion
- red pepper
- pre-cooked chicken sausages
- minced garlic
- balsamic vinegar
- salt and pepper
Directions
- Place 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a nonstick skillet and heat over medium/high heat.
- Next, prepare your sweet potato hash browns by grating your sweet potato with a cheese grater. You’ll want to use a medium grate for this.
- Add in the sweet potato hash, onion, garlic, red pepper, and sliced chicken sausages to the skillet. Sauté for about 5-7 minutes or until onions become translucent.
- Add in kale and a tablespoon more of olive oil (or more if needed) and sauté until kale has wilted and reached the desired texture. Season with salt and pepper and then add in 2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar.
- Give your sweet potato hash one last toss and enjoy!