MDOT Truck Involved in Deadly Pedestrian Crash in Charlevoix

Charlevoix police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that involved an MDOT truck.

Police say Katherine Wahlstrom from Novi died in the crash.

They say the crash happened Monday afternoon at the intersection of Bridge and Clinton street in downtown Charlevoix.

Police say Walhstrom was in the crosswalk when the MDOT truck turned left and hit her.

She was rushed to the hospital and died of her injuries.

“When the investigation is complete, we’ll send out report to the prosecutors’ office and they’ll make a determination on where we move forward from there,” said Charlevoix Police Chief Gerard Doan.

MDOT says they are also investigating the crash.

A MDOT spokesperson tells 9&10 News this is a terrible tragedy and their sympathies are with the woman’s family.