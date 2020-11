High Wind Warning Issued for Mackinac Bridge

The Mackinac Bridge has a high wind warning for drivers.

It was issued by the bridge authority early Wednesday morning. For now, only passenger cars, vans and empty pickups are allowed across.

Drivers are instructed to approach the bridge at 20 mph and be prepared to stop and receive further instructions from bridge personnel.

To stay up-to-date on current bridge conditions, check out mackinacbridge.org or follow the bridge authority on Twitter.