Coping with Stress the Wrong Way: Teeth Grinding

Stress seems to be getting the best of us these days. Between the elections, COVID-19, and our normal daily stresses, it’s a wonder how we manage to stay afloat. Some of us have found ways to cope with it, but how we do it can lead to even more unhealthy issues. This includes teeth grinding.

“Our patients are coming in with jaw pain and broken crowns because they are grinding their teeth so much,” explained Tracy Warner, from Lifesmiles Dentistry in Cadillac. “We’ve seen a lot of cases of TMJ, and wear patterns on nightguards”.

TMJ, also known as temporomandibular joint dysfunction can cause deep discomfort in the jaw, teeth, ears, and head. It is typically treated with a mouth guard, or with an NTI which fits over the front two teeth. “Many times, people don’t realize that they are tensing up, and our teeth take a lot of damage when we grind them,” Warner said. “Our common phrase is ‘lips together, teeth apart’. The main thing is to keep the muscles from engaging constantly.

