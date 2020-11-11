Cooking With Chef Hermann: Butternut Squash Soup with Red Curry and Apples & Spiced Pepitas

Butternut Squash Soup with Red Curry and Apples and Spiced Pepitas

Ingredients:

3 lb. butternut squash, peeled, de-seeded and cut into cubes

½ large yellow onion

4 cloves garlic

1 granny smith apple peeled, cored, and diced

¼ C coconut oil

3 C veggie or chicken stock

One 14 oz. can coconut milk, full fat

1 TB red curry paste

½ tsp salt

½ tsp each cumin and coriander

¼ tsp cinnamon

Cilantro leaves for garnish

Directions:

Pepitas: Toast ¼ C Pepitas with 1 tsp oil, ¼ tsp smoked paprika and 1/8 tsp each of cumin, salt, and cinnamon. Set on paper towel and set aside.

Heat oven to 400 degree. Coat the squash, onions, garlic cloves and apples with the coconut oil and roast until just tender. Scrape into pot and add the stock and spices. Simmer until very tender, about 30 minutes. Add the coconut milk and blend with an emersion blender. Adjust seasonings to taste. Serve with Cilantro leaves and pepitas as garnish.