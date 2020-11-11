Cheboygan Co. Sheriff: Woman Loses $20K After Falling for Scam

The Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is warning people of a scam after they say a woman sent $20,000 to a Texas address via FedEx.

The sheriff says the woman was called by a man pretending to be a federal agent.

The scammer told the victim she had warrants out for her arrest, linking her to the Mexican drug cartel.

We’re told the victim told the scammer she was going to call the police.

The caller told the victim to hang up and the police would call her.

The scammer was able to call the victim with a local phone number.

“This is a technique scammers use ‘caller ID spoofing’ where through the internet or purchase of a spoof card they make the call look like it is local, in this case the sheriff’s department,” said Cheboygan Co. Sheriff Dale Clarmont.

The sheriff says the victim sent $1,000 in prepaid credit cards and sent the rest via FedEx.

“These scammers work quick and it is unlikely she will recover any of her money,” said Clarmont.

The incident is now being investigated.

Police say you should never provide personal information over the phone, and add you should never buy gift cards or prepaid cards at the request of a caller.