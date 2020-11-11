Button Up North: Handmade Winter Hats Stitched with Purpose

As the temperature continues to drop, many are on the hunt for cold-weather gear. Button Up North, a small Northern Michigan business creates custom hats, perfect to warm any noggin. McKenna Zalucha came to Traverse City in 2012 from Colorado. She was looking for a new winter hobby to keep her busy inside. This is where she discovered her love of knitting and crochet. “I started knitting hats and kind of took off into a career,” explains Zalucha. Button Up North offers several styles, colors, and designs— you are in charge when creating the hat.

You can find these hats at M-22, West Bay Handmade or you can get in contact with McKenna on Etsy or Instagram.

Button Up North has a large display at West Bay Handmade, a shop supporting over 130 Northern Michigan makers. Cat O’Connor, the co-owner of this downtown Traverse City shop says, “We used to sell in about six different stores back home and when we moved here, we found that there really just wasn’t anything available for us. It was really hard to get our stuff in other stores. So we decided to open up our own space!”

A great decision that has given both visitors and locals the perfect excuse to shop local. With the holiday season right around the corner, we encourage you to support small, local businesses.

For more information on West Bay Handmade, click here.

For more information on Button Up North, click here.