Business in Focus: Michigan Council of Nurse Practitioners

November 8 – 14 is National Nurse Practitioner Week, and we are celebrating with an ‘almost retired’ nurse practitioner, MaryLee Parkieser. She gives us the details on how they are used in the medical field, and why she loves this tough, but rewarding career.

MaryLee has an extensive history as a nurse practitioner. “I’m a family nurse practitioner, and I predominantly do primary care,” she explained. “So, I have worked in traditional family practice environments. I have worked in a migrant clinic. I’ve worked at the VA. I’ve done a pain clinic, and my ‘sort of’ retired job now – I have two small positions. One I do primary care in three county jails in Northern Michigan, and then I also do palliative care with elders in their homes or in adult living facilities”.

Nurse practitioners can be found in many different kinds of medical facilities. This includes hospitals, clinics, private practices, the public health department, and schools.

According to MaryLee, you first have to become a registered nurse, then go to graduate school to be a nurse practitioner. “First of all, you have to be smart, and you have to be willing to do the time in graduate schools studying, and research projects”.

Even though the journey for most nurse practitioners is a difficult one, many find positive gratification in the wonderful work they do. “I love people,” MaryLee explained. “I like helping people make decisions about their health care, that I’m constantly learning and continuing education, and I like the diversity within healthcare. But, the bottom line is, I really like taking care of people”.

Like with many nurse practitioners, MaryLee belongs to the Michigan Council of Nurse Practitioners.

