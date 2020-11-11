Boyne City Teen Revitalizes Centuries Old Cemetery, Honors Fallen Veterans

A Boyne City teen is making sure even our fallen veterans are remembered on this Veterans Day and beyond.

“I just felt like this could be something,” eagle scout Tim Gutcher said.

He has always appreciated our veterans.

When he was coming up with his eagle scout project, an old Boyne City cemetery jumped out to him.

It’s the final resting place for some veterans dating back to the 1800’s, and is so forgotten, many locals don’t even know it’s there.

“This is a very old cemetery,” Gutcher said. “It doesn’t get a lot of attention like it should.”

So he decided to do something about it.

“There’s not really a regular maintain that takes care of this cemetery,” Gutcher said.

He grabbed some friends and a brush and they began to scrub.

“There were some where it was like, I just couldn’t get anything off,” Gutcher said. “But at least they were scrubbed and cleaned to the point where the names could be seen.”

“It makes me feel like I’ve actually made a difference,” Gutcher said.

That wasn’t enough for Gutcher. He built a bench too.

“I thought why not make a bench to where people can actually sit down and see the entire cemetery, reflect and take some time for themselves,” Gutcher said.

In honor if Veterans Day, Gutcher and his mom put up a brand new flag as the finishing touch.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of the veterans and what they do for our country, and being able to do something this big makes me feel that I’ve actually done what I was meant to do,” Gutcher said.