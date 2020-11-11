Biehl’s Dressed Turkeys Prepares for Thanksgiving Season

James Biehl has been working on the Biehl’s turkey farm for almost 60 years to make sure that every single turkey is ready for Thanksgiving.

“We’ll get birds that’ll weigh ten to twelve pounds and then we’ll get birds that weigh thirty pounds. It all depends on when you get the bird as a chick,” said Biehl.

James and his wife own Biehl’s Dressed Turkeys in Mancelona.

They say they spend about 20 weeks each year tending to their thousands of turkeys.

“We get the barns ready for the chicks and what we do is get the hatchlings that are a day old end of July-first of August,” said Biehl. “You’ve got to keep them warm, you’ve got to keep them ventilated. As they get older then, everyday you’re washing the drinkers, you’re giving them bedding.”

Come next week, the Biehl’s will bring in some extra help so they can get their turkeys on tables across Northern Michigan.

Biehl says, “We’ll hire probably up to thirty people and we’ll have a shift that does the processing and we’ll have another shift that’ll come in early in the morning and do the packaging.”

The Biehls were unsure how this season would look for business but say it’s already better than expected.

James Biehl says, “Right now we’re seeing a stronger business in orders on the larger turkeys. Everyone said they wanted the small ones but we’re getting a lot of orders for twenty to twenty five pound turkeys.”

Biehl’s will start packing their orders next week.

If you’re interested in purchasing a turkey from Biehl’s Dressed Turkeys you can call or text an order to (231)587-9580.



Find more information on their website: http://www.biehlsturkeyfarm.com