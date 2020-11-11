Biden Moves Forward as Trump Legal Team Continues Challenges

President Trump is pushing ahead with legal challenges of the election results and some Republicans continue to back him.

President-Elect Joe Biden says President Trump’s refusal to concede is an “embarrassment” and Biden is not slowing his transition plans.

Biden spoke on the phone Tuesday with several world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

When Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was asked about the process of transitioning power, he refused to suggest the election was over.

“There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration. Right. The world is watching what’s taking place. We’re gonna count all the votes,” he said.

Joe Biden says he feels it is only a matter of time before Republican leaders accept the results. He and his team members are moving forward with their presidential planning.

“I’m confident that the fact they’re not willing to acknowledge me, one, at this point, is not against our planning and what we’re able to do between now and Jan. 20.”

There has been no evidence found of widespread voter fraud so far.