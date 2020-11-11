Bear Lake Schools Celebrates Veterans Day Virtually

Students at Bear Lake Schools would usually be preparing for a big Veterans Day celebration this year. The school invites area veterans to participate in and enjoy an assembly put on by the elementary students.

“It’s truly their assembly,” said principal Sarah Harless. “It’s the veterans assembly.”

The sixth grade also plays a special role in the event.

“My sixth grade has a separate assembly in the library,” said 6th grade teacher Jeff Harthun. “We serve cake and coffee and my kids write essays for the veterans.”

But because of COVID-19, they can’t have their normal celebration, so they created a video to celebrate the day instead. You can watch the school’s video here

“We kept some of the pieces that we still have at our assembly,” Harless said. “We have the pledge of allegiance, we have some of our students singing songs, and I read a poem.”

The school is still in the spirit of the holiday despite not celebrating normally.

“We still decorated we still did everything we were going to do for veterans day,” Hathun said.

Bear Lake just wants veterans to know they are appreciated.

“They are not forgotten here in this community and that we realize the sacrifices that they have made for us,” Harless said.