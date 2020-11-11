As COVID-19 Cases Grow, Northern Michigan Lawmakers Oppose Future Stay-At-Home Orders, Other Mandates

The numbers don’t lie: Michigan is seeing record amounts of new coronavirus infections. But state Representative Jack O’Malley says the solution is not another stay at home order.

“Things are spiking. Well, the question is, are we surprised they’re spiking? If you’re surprised, you weren’t paying attention. Do we stop our entire life, our economy, our social gatherings in a sense for the mental health? It’d be foolish!” said O’Malley.

“A lockdown will not work. We need to protect the vulnerable. We need to social distance, we probably need to…heading into Thanksgiving, probably not have 400 people over to your house,” said Rep. O’Malley. “I’m not ‘for’ lockdowns. There will be people who say I’m the devil, where all I’m saying is, let’s be reasonable about this, and use common sense.”

He emphasized that it’s the responsibility of the individual to stay safe and make good choices.

“Much of what we can do is already being done,” said O’Malley.

While other countries around the world are introducing more lockdowns and enforcement measures, some state senators say that would be a bad idea for Michigan.

“I’m not saying I disagree with all mandates. I think some are good, but you also need the flexibility to allow, whether it’s schools, businesses, restaurants, the flexibility…[of] how they can best protect their workers and their customer,” said state Senator Wayne Schmidt. “So, you know, we can agree or disagree on whether or not there should be a mask mandate, but I’m telling people wear your mask.”

On Wednesday, Michigan saw more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases.

State Senator Curt VanderWall says he is hopeful Michigan can manage the surge in cases.

“We are adults. We’ve given people the tools and the knowledge…I’m encouraging people to play it smart.”

“That’s the last thing we want to do. Our small business owners in Northern Michigan…it’s critical that we support them,” said Sen. VanderWall.

Wednesday, the Michigan House Republicans tweeted that the governor and Legislature need to get on the same page to find “sensible solutions” in the fight against COVID-19.