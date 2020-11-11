Angels of Action Expects to Help Feed Students in Osceola County

Angels of Action in Mecosta County is expanding to Osceola County in an effort to ensure no child goes hungry.

For years, Angels of Action has helped feed hundreds of students in Mecosta County through its backpack program.

The expansion into Osceola County was made possible through a $16,000 grant by TC Energy and funding from community members

So far, they’ve been able to serve more than 100 preschool and elementary students in Evart and Reed City Schools.

Kim Easler, director of community outreach at Angels of Action, says, “We are just so excited to get to know the people in Osceola County and have them get to know us. Why we’re here and what we have to offer and that we’re here to help with open arms.”

Now the goal is to expand to the middle and high school in Evart and Reed City.