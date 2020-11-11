Allergen-Free Holiday Baking with Registered Dietitian, Carol Bell

When it comes to traditional family recipes, especially around the holidays, the ingredients don’t always agree with everyone. That’s why gluten-free or plant-based options can help everyone enjoy some sweet treats this year. Registered dietitian, Carol Bell with Table Health in Traverse City has a few recipes that focus on allergen-free baking.

Bell uses gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and whole-food ingredients for pies, cakes, and tarts. She also provides one on one consultations either virtually or in-person to help people learn new baking and cooking techniques to help meet their dietary needs.

To see the rundown of what Bell has for a couple of allergen-free holiday recipes, including the list of ingredients check out the video above.

For a link to Table Health in Traverse City and to contact Carol Bell, click here.

Here is the full recipe for the tart, Bell put together during her baking demo:

Apple Tart with an Oat-Nut Crust

The crust is a mixture of nuts or seeds ground to a fine powder along with oats and a bit of gluten-free flour. The dates and the flour helps to hold it all together.

Crust

1 cup of nuts and/or seeds (almonds, walnuts, pecans, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds)

½ cup gluten-free, organic oats

2 Tbsp potato flour (or banana flour)

1 ½ tsp cinnamon

1 cup pitted chopped dates

2 Tbsp water

2 tsp coconut oil

Filling

4 cups thickly (1/8 inch) sliced Gala apples (about 4 medium apples)

2-3 Tbsp water

1 tsp grated fresh ginger root

2 tsp melted coconut oil

1/3 cup maple sugar or organic brown sugar

1 Tbsp arrowroot starch

Juice of 1 lemon

Steps

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In a food processor, blend together the oats, flour, and nuts until you have a fine powder. Add in the dates and process until they are finely ground. Add in the water and pulse to combine. The dough should be slightly sticky but not gluey. Press the dough into the bottom of a pie plate or parchment lined springform pan. Bake the crust for about 15-17 minutes or until the edges just start to brown. Remove and allow to cool. Combine the apples, ginger root, coconut oil, and 2 Tbsp water in a large skillet. Cover with a lid and heat over low heat until tender, about 6-8 minutes. In a small bowl, mix the sugar and arrowroot starch together until well combined. Stir in the lemon juice and stir to dissolve the sugar. Pour over the apples and stir very gently. Cook over low heat for another 6-7 minutes until the apples are soft and the liquid is thick. Pour the apples on top of the crust, spreading them in a thin layer. Allow the tart to cool and set for 15 minutes before slicing. If you make this ahead, refrigerate in a covered container. May be reheated in a 325-degree oven for 10 minutes.

1/6 of a pie is 314 calories, 5 g protein, 47g carbohydrate, 6 g fiber, 14 g fat. Good source of Thiamin, B6, Vitamin E, Selenium, Magnesium, Manganese, Copper, and Zinc.