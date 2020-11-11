About 7,000 Without Power in Northern Michigan

More than 7,000 are without power in Northern Michigan. Most of the outages are small and spread out across multiple counties.

Some of the larger outages include Oscoda and Roscommon counties, which both have nearly 3,000.

Other counties like Manistee have less than 500 without power.

If you’re without power, check with your power provider for estimated restoration times. Consumers Energy updates customers on restoration times and causes using this outage map.

To see a statewide map of current power outages, go here.