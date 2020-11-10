Water Main Break in Boyne City Prompts Boil Water Advisory

A boil water advisory has been issued for some Boyne City residents after construction crews damaged a water main along M-75 South.

Boyne City officials say the water main break is affecting customers from Beardsley east to BC Lanes, including Nordic Drive and Air industrial Drive to Altair and Lexamar Corporation.

People in those areas should boil their water before drinking it. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food.

Boyne City officials say repairs are expected to take several hours.