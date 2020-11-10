Troopers Investigate Mesick Threat Complaint, Arrest Two Wexford County Men

Two men are facing charges after state police say a caller reported a threat in Mesick.

Dennis Lofton Jr. and Joshua Baldwin were driving on M-115 on Sunday night when they were stopped by troopers.

Troopers say Lofton, the driver, was showing signs of being intoxicated.

Baldwin, the passenger, is a convicted felon and had a rifle. Troopers say he was also intoxicated.

Lofton is facing charges of operating while intoxicated third offense, driving while license suspended second offense, unlawful use of license plate, and habitual offender third offense notice.

Baldwin is facing charges of possession of firearm in a vehicle, resisting and obstructing police, and habitual offender fourth notice.