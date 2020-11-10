Tree Falls On Top of Benzie Co. Home

In Benzie County, one couple says part of a tree fell onto their house Monday night.

Sandra Mackey was home when it happened.

She called her husband Daniel who rushed home to find the tree on their house.

He says the pine tree appeared healthy, which made this so surprising.

The damage to the house doesn’t seem too severe, but it was quite a scare for the Mackeys.

“Thank goodness everyone was okay, but 30 seconds before she went inside, that she had the dog outside. And she went out to get the dog so, thirty seconds made the difference between life and death basically. Had she waited an extra 30 seconds she might not be here today,” Daniel Mackey said.

The couple says others should check the trees near their homes to hopefully prevent a similar situation.