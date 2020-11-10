TC Local Still Votes in Michigan Elections from England

Michigan counted more than 5.5 million votes cast in last week’s election.

But not all of them even live here.

Thousand cast their ballots from overseas.

“I am make sure to mail it back either the same day or the day after I get it,” says Helen Groothuis.

Groothuis grew up in Traverse City but moved to Leeds, England to study to be a screen writer. In September 2018, she made her move to the UK permanent.

Despite being 3,600 miles away, she still votes locally in Traverse City races.

“Things that would impact people I really care about,” says Groothuis, “Also it’s just an area that I really care deeply about.”

She still works remotely for her parent’s company in TC. She understands why people may not like that she votes in a community she moved from, but she still feels the connection.

“If I didn’t have close family in the region, maybe my answer would be different,” says Groothuis, “It’s just a region that I love and want to be a part of still.”

Groothuis works to stay on top of what’s going on at home, so nobody can claim she’s uninformed.

“I try to stay informed as much as I can with friends and family,” says Groothuis, “ If I wasn’t as informed, I wouldn’t feel as confident voting in the down ballot races. I know that there’s a lot of issues on the table.”

And in the UK, American politics are given more and more attention. The British taking note on what’s going on across the pond.

“I think social media especially has made people over here a bit more aware of what’s going on,” says Groothuis, “In terms of issues like healthcare.”