State Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Awarded $3.33M Grant
The state is getting some help in the form of funding from the U.S. Department of Labor.
The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity has been awarded a $3.33 million grant to help reopen Michigan’s economy.
Thirty percent of the funding will go toward employing temporary workers to help with jobs directly related to the state’s COVID-19 relief and recovery effort.
The job training will help them find full time employment.
The state says grant funding will also be used to improve the state’s online re-employment services.