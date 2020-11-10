State Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Awarded $3.33M Grant

The state is getting some help in the form of funding from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity has been awarded a $3.33 million grant to help reopen Michigan’s economy.

Thirty percent of the funding will go toward employing temporary workers to help with jobs directly related to the state’s COVID-19 relief and recovery effort.

The job training will help them find full time employment.

The state says grant funding will also be used to improve the state’s online re-employment services.