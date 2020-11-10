State Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Awarded $3.33M Grant

Quinton Zuk,

The state is getting some help in the form of funding from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity has been awarded a $3.33 million grant to help reopen Michigan’s economy.

Thirty percent of the funding will go toward employing temporary workers to help with jobs directly related to the state’s COVID-19 relief and recovery effort.

The job training will help them find full time employment.

The state says grant funding will also be used to improve the state’s online re-employment services.

