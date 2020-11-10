Special Report: The Heart of Sanford Part 2

On Monday, 9&10 News shared the stories of three families who lost their homes in the catastrophic flood that swept through Gladwin and Midland counties back in May.

Click Here to Read Part One: The Heart of Sanford

In part two, we tell you about the recovery efforts by a local nonprofit, created overnight.

Immediately following the floods, a Facebook group called Sanford Strong evolved into a nonprofit. Over the last several months they’ve helped hundreds of people rebuild their homes.

“We were looking at a place that people could come together, find the volunteers that they needed and a place for them to volunteer to focus on cleanup,” says Emily Ricard, creator of Sanford Strong.

Ricard says never thought that a simple Facebook group would turn into so much more:

“We never sought out to be a nonprofit and our goal would have been never to be a nonprofit.”

In the immediate days following the flood, Ricard moved into action, organizing hundreds of volunteers through social media.

Stacy Summers, from Sanford who lost her home in the floods, says, “They set up a really cool thing, where if I needed help ripping up my wood floors today I could message them on Facebook. Then when volunteers say where do I go, how do we help, well this house needs this sort of help today, can you go over there.”

From Facebook, Sanford Strong evolved into a donation center with furniture, blankets and even appliances.

Ricard and co-creator Teresa Quintana also started a fund with the midland area community foundation.

“Our goal was to always continue until the houses are put back together and people are home,” says Ricard.

Even 6 months later, Ricard says the work is far from over… As streets once lined with homes remain bare.

“I can only imagine what it’s like to drive down in the neighborhood and look around and your home’s gone and every memory that you have is gone with it,” says Ricard.

But while Sanford dealt with the devastating flood damage, the rest of the world was also battling the COVID-19 pandemic. When restrictions were lifted, and businesses began reopening, many of the volunteers had to return to work.

Quintana says, “It’s slowed down, it’s been forgotten about, but it’s still very real for us because we’re looking at it every day and these are our families and friends and acquaintances who are living like this.”

And there are still ways you can help.

Kim Sedlar from Sanford says, “We need skilled laborers, people who can hang drywall, people who can put in sub floors, the furnace, the hot water heater, just the basics of the shell of the house.”

From this tragedy, arose a community that now knows it’s neighbors.

“We’ve seen the dam failure draw our community closer together. I would say closer than anybody’s been before… and that’s because we had to. We didn’t have a choice,” says Ricard.

And together they formed a bond that’s Sanford Strong.

Glenn Moots from Sanford says, “We’ll never forget this, as members of the community, the community itself will never forget this. The way we helped each other, the way we rallied, the way we’ve worked together it’s really been amazing.”