Rotary Charities of Traverse City Announces Six Recipients for Fall Grant Program

Rotary Charities of Traverse City announced the six recipients of their fall grant program.

The Northwest Michigan Coalition to end homelessness received a $125,000 grant for its homeless youth initiative.

Housing North also received $125,000 to continue to help bring more affordable housing to the region.

Rotary Charities Executive Director Becky Ewing hopes these grants will help address the region’s ongoing housing issues.

“When you think about homelessness and youth homelessness, all the way up to this workforce housing piece, it’s the full gamut of housing in our region. And it’s been an issue that we’ve tried so many ways of solving it,” said Ewing.

Rotary Charities will open their next grant cycle in January.