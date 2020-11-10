President Trump Continues Legal Battle

It has now been a week since Election Day and President Trump has yet to make a public statement acknowledging Joe Biden as the president elect.

The president is moving forward with legal challenges and Biden is preparing for the presidential transition.

President Trump’s legal team continues to launch election challenges in several states. They are putting the main focus on Pennsylvania, where they say they are receiving reports of mishandled ballots and other irregularities.

The U.S. Department of Justice has authorized federal prosecutors, but Attorney General William Barr says that does not mean the DOJ thinks the election was compromised.

So far there have only been a few notable Republicans who have acknowledged a Biden victory.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell backed the president’s legal fight Monday, saying, “President Trump is 100% within his rights to look into allegations of irregularities and weigh his legal options.”

As the president still disputes the results, President-Elect Joe Biden has already started meeting with his newly formed coronavirus task force.

Biden said, “There’s a need for bold action to fight this pandemic. We’re still facing a very dark winter.”

The federal agency that finances presidential transitions is waiting until the election is certified to do so.

Biden’s transition team is considering legal action to force the general services administration to provide the funding sooner than that.