Pres. Trump Fires Secretary of Defense Mark Esper

President Trump says he has fired U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

The president tweeted the announcement Monday, naming Christopher Miller as the new acting secretary of defense.

Miller most recently served as the director of the National Counterterrorism Center.

Esper said he prepared a resignation letter weeks ago amid mounting tension between the president and himself.

Esper has publicly disagreed with the president several times, including during the civil unrest in many cities this summer.

Esper said he disagreed with the president’s call to deploy active duty troops to U.S. cities.