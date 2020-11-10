Municipal Attorney: Trump Campaign Legal Actions “Unlikely” to Change Outcome of Race

President Trump and his campaign are doubling down on legal action to challenge the election results.

The Trump campaign has filed several lawsuits in battleground states.

The president continues to allege widespread voter fraud, but there has yet to be any solid evidence.

Northern Michigan’s News Leader spoke to municipal attorney Matt Cross.

He says the president has every right to make these legal challenges but, they are unlikely to change the outcome of the race.

“If the question is, do any of these lawsuits have enough teeth to change the result of the presidential election, I think the answer is no,” Cross said. “There are a series of legal challenges, if successful, could lead to the result changing, but that is so so very unlikely.”

Cross says even if the results are changed in one state, Biden is still projected to hit the requires 270 electoral college votes. That makes changing the overall outcome of the race unlikely.