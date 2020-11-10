Michigan Officials Report 6,473 New COVID-19 Cases, 84 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 6,473 new cases of the coronavirus and 84 additional COVID-19 deaths. Of the 84 deaths announced Tuesday, 25 were identified during a vital records review.

Michigan has now had 223,277 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 7,724 COVID-19 deaths.

Monday the state was at 216,804 confirmed cases with 7,640 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers are updated every Saturday.

As of November 6, 128,981 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

The state is getting some help in the form of funding from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity has been awarded a $3.33 million grant to help reopen Michigan’s economy.

Thirty percent of the funding will go toward employing temporary workers to help with jobs directly related to the state’s COVID-19 relief and recovery effort.

The job training will help them find full time employment.

The state says grant funding will also be used to improve the state’s online re-employment services.

The U.S. has seen more than 1 million diagnosed cases of the coronavirus in just the last 10 days, pushing the country’s cumulative total past 10 million.

Cases are now rising in all but three states.

Health experts are sounding the alarm that the nation could be headed for the hardest days of the pandemic so far.

In El Paso Texas they have had to bring in mobile morgues filled with a backlog of bodies. They have requested 10 more trucks to come over the next two days.

And in Philadelphia, the health department is recommending anyone who attended large events celebrating Joe Biden’s election to quarantine for 14 days.

Wisconsin, one of the hardest hit states, is seeing a positive test come back in more than one out of every three tests.

Just as the country is entering possibly the worst period of the pandemic so far, pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced its vaccine could hit the market in just a couple weeks.

The announcement is seen as a major boost in the fight against coronavirus as cases continue to surge.

In the trial of 44,000 participants, half got two doses of the vaccine and half got a placebo. They say the vaccine proved to be more than 90% effective in preventing the virus.

The announcement of the vaccine’s effectiveness has been seen as a positive sign for many medical experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci with the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

The infectious disease expert said, “All the stars are starting to align very, very nicely. Again, you never want to get ahead of yourself…But this initial news from the company is extraordinarily encouraging.”

But the vaccine still poses several issues, and that includes the storage process. The vaccine needs to remain refrigerated at 94 degrees below zero, making transportation and storage extremely expensive.

