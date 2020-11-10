Mason County Sheriff Says Man Arrested After Pointing Gun at Deputies

A man was arrested Monday for allegedly pointing a rifle at deputies in Mason County.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department says it happened north of Ludington on W. Decker Road in Hamlin Township.

Deputies were responding to the report of a suicidal person with children present.

When they arrived, he allegedly exited the house and pointed the rifle at them.

Deputies repeatedly ordered him to lower the weapon, but he refused and reentered the residence. They say he eventually exited the house again and was taken into custody.