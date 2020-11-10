Manistee Woman Arrested After Troopers Discover Cocaine Inside Vehicle

A Manistee County woman is facing drug charges after troopers say she was found with cocaine.

28-year old Tsedaqah Loura was arrested last week.

Troopers say they were called to a report of an unconscious woman in a car in Filer Township.

During the investigation, troopers say they found syringes and what they believe to be cocaine and other drugs.

Loura faces one count of possession of cocaine.

She’s expected back in court next week.

A second woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant for possession of cocaine out of Lake County.