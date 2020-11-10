LSSU Switching to Virtual Learning Over Water Infrastructure Issues

Lake Superior State University is switching to virtual learning for the final two weeks of the 2020 semester.

They say it’s because of two water infrastructure issues.

LSSU had already decided to end the fall semester on November 21 due to the pandemic.

“We are experiencing two water infrastructure issues: one in an academic building, Crawford Hall, and one in a residence building, Osborn Hall. Although our Physical Plant staff is working diligently on repairs, the Osborn Hall issue does not have a definitive resolution date yet, leaving it with only cold water service in the interim,” said LSSU President Dr. Rodney S. Hanley. “Given the totality of our current situation—that is, our proximity to the completion of the semester and the ongoing health and safety considerations related to COVID-19—we have made the difficult decision to transition to virtual delivery for the balance of the fall 2020 semester, including exams.”

The university is providing temporary housing for students in Osborn Hall.

President Hanley added, “I want to stress that this decision was due to unforeseen infrastructure challenges that will be fixed, not pandemic obstacles, which we proactively continue to monitor, address, and mitigate.”