Living Right: New Twist on Vacation Homes

COVID-19 has turned the home renting industry on its head with hosts dealing with unpredictable cancelations and guests finding very little options available on mainstream sites.

But COVID-19 has also opened the door to lesser-known alternatives to popular sites, like Airbnb.

In Living Right, we have some options for you to consider for your next vacation.

Another platform to try is Koala, which lets people rent out timeshares.

Timeshare owners do get to set their own rates, so you may want to compare prices of the timeshare to hotels nearby to get the best deal.