‘History of Hometown Heroes’ Celebrates Local Veterans with Interactive App

For the last few years, the History of Hometown Heroes banner project in Sault Ste. Marie has honored 400 members of the military. On Veterans Day, November 11, an exciting addition to the banner project will be unveiled. You will be able to download a History of Hometown Heroes app.

“We were hearing these amazing stories and crying and not getting any work done and later on, I was kind of wrapping my brain of how we can share these stories with the community like we were hearing,” said the CEO of History of Hometown Heroes, Abby Baker. “And, at that time, Restaurant Week was going on and the bar codes were on the table tents, you can scan them, then the menu comes up…and I thought ‘How come we can’t do that?'”.

It lets you scan bar codes on light poles that house the more than 400 banners, and learn more about the veterans by reading the information or listening.

“Associate a bar code with a banner and a bio – then it snowballed into let’s create an app and quiz people,” Baker mentioned, “and do all these fun things and integrate not only by honoring our veterans and hearing their untold stories, but integrating the community and getting them involved”.

You can head to Moloney’s on Portage Avenue on November 11 at 5 PM to learn more about the banner project and the app.