Great Lakes Maritime Academy Remembers Edmund Fitzgerald

A bell tolls for the mariners lost at sea: recognizing what happened on this date 45 years ago.

November 10 marks the date that the gales of November struck in Lake Superior, and claimed the lives of the crew of the SS Edmund Fitzgerald.

The freighter was lost in a November storm back in 1975, and that crew is remembered each year at the Great Lakes Maritime Academy in Traverse City.

Cadets and members of the Student Propeller Club remember and honor the mariners who have perished.

The bell rings 29 times – plus one extra ring for mariners around the globe.

Tess Lepley is a Great Lakes Maritime Academy midshipman and is also in the naval program.

She says the ceremony is sobering. “I know someday very shortly I’ll be the one out there on that lake. I’ll be the one hauling that cargo, and knowing that they’re sitting there below the bottom of the sea is very humbling, and I take great pride in what I’m doing.”

Cadets say it’s important to recognize the many hardworking men and women out on the Great Lakes today – doing the same kind of hard work as the crew of the Edmund Fitzgerald.