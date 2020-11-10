Grand Traverse Pie Company: Perfecting Pies and Keeping Recipes Alive

It’s fair to say the Grand Traverse Pie Company knows a thing or two about perfecting pies. They have 15 locations in the midwest and are serving up more than just pie, they’re serving up a slice of community.

This sweet staple has been serving the region for nearly 25 years. Mike and Denise Busley craved a career change so they said, “why not give gourmet pie a try?” This decision was made while visiting a pie shop in Julian, California— just east of San Diego. Co-founder, Mike Busley says, “Just the smells the tastes, the sights…like this feels good.”

So July 9, 1996 they opened up their West Front st. location in Traverse City. “I’d never owned a small business or lived in Traverse City,” says Busley. They learned the ropes of how to perfect a pie by Liz Smothers, the owner of the Julian Pie Company. As you can see today, their pies were a total hit! They rely on their employees to keep the passion for pie alive. “I’m not ringing up the customers, I’m not pulling pies out of the oven, other people are doing it and the legacy continues,” explains Busley.

It’s not just the handmade crust and fresh fruits that keep people coming back… Busley says, “We’re not creating just an item it’s much more than that. There’s intention behind it. It’s going on a table for a birthday, for a holiday.”

A pie is often the centerpiece of tradition, bringing people together for some of life’s sweetest moments. With 2020 bringing a lot of uncertainty into homes this holiday season, the Grand Traverse Pie Company team is doing their part to keep you safe when picking up your Thanksgiving treat. “We will split the people that have already prepaid and ordered from the people that want to look and buy that day. We want to maximize the throughput of two separate pipelines, all day long. We will have longer hours and will be able to deliver to the car if they want that,” says Busley.

If you’re interested in learning more or planning your next visit, click here.