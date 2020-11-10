Governor Whitmer Announces Bills to Benefit Reintroducing Veterans

Tuesday afternoon Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference to announce new bills looking to improve the lives of veterans here in Michigan.

The pack of bills will streamline the licensing process for military members, veterans and their family members.

If they own a license in another state and are in good standing, they will move quickly to get the same service here in Michigan.

Certain fees will also be wiped away or reimbursed.

“Our military members put their lives on the line for our families and we, as leaders, have a duty to ensure that those military families have the support they need,” says Governor Whitmer, “Especially when our military members return home. That means ensuring a great education and paths to good jobs so they can sustain their families.”

The bills still need to pass through the legislation before being signed by the Governor but they are expected to pass easily.