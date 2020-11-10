Good Reads from Brilliant Books: ‘Nature’s Light Spectacular’ by Katy Flint, Illustrated by Cornelia Li

When you think of stargazing, you tend to think of sitting outdoors on those warm summer nights. But, winter is actually the best time to view the cosmos due to the position of the Earth. For those who dare not to brave the bitter, cold weather there’s a book that showcases the night sky that we can enjoy indoors. Our friend from Brilliant Books in Traverse City, Anthony Ascione gives us the details.

“I am really missing being able to go to the observatory, and using the telescope,” said Anthony. “I would head to my parent’s house to view the Northern Lights, but I can’t do that because we have to socially distance now”. This is why Nature’s Light Spectacular – written by Katy Flint and illustrated by Cornelia Li – is the perfect book for those who are missing out.

“It’s really a beautiful book, but also a really good explanation of what causes the Aurora and the different atmospheric, and weather conditions,” Anthony explained. “The illustrations are so gorgeous”. The story follows a couple of explorers as they visit hotspot locations around the globe that demonstrate some of nature’s most beautiful light displays.

Because this is both a picture book and educational tool, he recommends it as the perfect bedtime story to put the kids to sleep.

For more information about Nature’s Light Spectacular – written by Katy Flint and illustrated by Cornelia Li – click here.