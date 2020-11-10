Fauci Says Pfizer’s Vaccine Results are ‘Extraordinarily Encouraging’

Just as the country is entering possibly the worst period of the pandemic so far, pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced its vaccine could hit the market in just a couple weeks.

The announcement is seen as a major boost in the fight against coronavirus as cases continue to surge.

In the trial of 44,000 participants, half got two doses of the vaccine and half got a placebo. They say the vaccine proved to be more than 90% effective in preventing the virus.

The announcement of the vaccine’s effectiveness has been seen as a positive sign for many medical experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci with the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

The infectious disease expert said, “All the stars are starting to align very, very nicely. Again, you never want to get ahead of yourself…But this initial news from the company is extraordinarily encouraging.”

But the vaccine still poses several issues, and that includes the storage process. The vaccine needs to remain refrigerated at 94 degrees below zero, making transportation and storage extremely expensive.