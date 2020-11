Pickard Road in Mt Pleasant Reopened After Crash Closed Part of M-20

In this update, all lanes are back open in Mt. Pleasant on M-20, also known as Pickard Road.

The Michigan Department of Transportation sent an alert around 7:20 a.m. saying a crash closed the westbound lane of M-20 near its intersection with Leton Road Tuesday morning.

Around 7:50 a.m., the advisory was lifted.

Details on the crash are, at this point, limited.