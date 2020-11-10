COVID-19 Cases Rise in All But 3 States, U.S. Surpasses 10M

The U.S. has seen more than 1 million diagnosed cases of the coronavirus in just the last 10 days, pushing the country’s cumulative total past 10 million.

Cases are now rising in all but three states.

Health experts are sounding the alarm that the nation could be headed for the hardest days of the pandemic so far.

In El Paso Texas they have had to bring in mobile morgues filled with a backlog of bodies. They have requested 10 more trucks to come over the next two days.

And in Philadelphia, the health department is recommending anyone who attended large events celebrating Joe Biden’s election to quarantine for 14 days.

Wisconsin, one of the hardest hit states, is seeing a positive test come back in more than one out of every three tests.