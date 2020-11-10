Artist Profile: Egan Franks Holzhausen

In this ‘Artist Profile’, we meet an artist whose works are just as interesting as her full name. From her cartoon-like interpretations to her use of color, she finds inspiration wherever she goes.

Who are you?

“My name is Egan Frank’s Holzhausen. I’m originally from downstate in the Northville area, but we’ve traveled all through Michigan here and there and we ended up here in Boyne City.”

How did you get started?

“I was lucky enough to have really supportive parents from the get-go. I showed an interest in doodling, sketching, and just looking at different things. I sort of had that extra push to pursue those goals. So, ever since I can remember, it’s really been an artistic kind of environment.”

What is your favorite medium?

“For the most part, I work in house paints, so just like different latex-based and acrylics that you get from big box stores like Lowes and Home Depot that I just grab from the ‘oops’ section. I’m revealing all my secrets, I hope everyone doesn’t jump into that mix. I just get pre-mixed house paints, it’s really affordable, they dry fast, and they’re pretty.”

What was your inspiration?

“Everything that I’ve been making for personal projects, and my personal art practice, have all been really observation-based. Like things you sort of hear walking along the street or like weird sort of happenings that happen either to myself or family or people that I know.”

What do you want people to take away from your art?

“I use a lot of bright colors and sort of cartoony imagery. I like the accessibility of that, that fun, playful nature that I think we all sort of have – that little kid at heart.”