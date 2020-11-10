Antrim Co. Sheriff’s Office Releases Name of Two Killed in Bellaire House Fire

We now know the names of the two people that died in a fire in Antrim County.

The sheriff’s office says 85-year-old Shirley Gordon and her son Scott Gordon died from smoke inhalation.

When fire crews got to the Bellaire home on Sunday they say it was full of smoke.

One victim was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and Shirley and Scott were found dead inside.

The sheriff’s office says the smoke detector in the home was not working and they’re still trying to figure out what started the fire.