Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Gracie, Moe & Bella

It’s Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Gracie, Moe and Bella–just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

First up, we have Gracie.

She’s a sweet little lady that’s both shy and playful. This 7-year-old lab mix is easy to walk and wants a family without other pets or young children.

You can find Gracie at the Great Lakes Humane Society.

Next, meet Moe!

Moe is a beautiful striped silver tabby—not the normal grey tabby—and he’s a big, friendly guy.

He was surrendered by his owners because they had to move. He’s ready to find a new family to give him some love.

Moe is waiting for that person to take him in at S.A.F.E. in Harrison.

And finally, we have Bella!

This mixed-breed pup is quite the show off once she’s got a trick down. Bella is a young dog still learning the basics.

And like any young pup, she’s playful, goofy and fun to be around.

She’s also a princess that’s sweet and kind and might do well with kids and other pets.

You’ll find Bella at the Cherryland Humane Society in Traverse City.