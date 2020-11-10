A Look at Presidential Concessions, Transitions Throughout History

It has been several days since Joe Biden was projected as the winner of the 2020 election, but President Trump refuses to conceded.

How does that shape up with presidential transitions of the past?

“In modern American political history, the importance of the kind of gracious concession and recognition of the incoming administration has always kind of been a feature,” said North Central Michigan College political science professor Scott LaDeur.

He says the president’s refusal to concede is highly unusual.

“I can’t recall a sitting president in the modern era of politics that has refused to concede any kind of race,” LaDeur said.

Many have drawn similarities to the Bush v. Gore debacle in 2000.

On election night, Gore conceded, then retracted it.

“After the Supreme Court ruled in the case of Bush v Gore, Gore did concede,” LaDeur said.

George H.W. Bush is the last sitting president to lose re-election back in 1992.

LaDeur says one-term presidents often have a harder time in the transition.

“It’s more challenging if you’re a first term president who has not been successfully re-elected,” LaDeur said. “These two just spent the last 10 months or so bashing each other on the trail.”

He says the Bush to Obama transition is often looked at as one of the most successful.

“It’s a bit smoother for a second term president to ensure a smooth transition because once they’re re-elected they know they’re going to transition to someone,” LaDeur said.

But transitions were even more bitter in early America…

“There’s the famous episode of John Adams skipping out of town prior to Thomas Jefferson’s inauguration in 1800,” LaDeur said. “There are instances in American history where the transfer of power was yes peaceful, but maybe not polite.”