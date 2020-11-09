Virtual Town Hall Scheduled to Provide Update on Upcoming Edenville Dam Work

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is hosting an online public meeting this week to give an update on the Edenville Dam construction project.

The webinar is schedule for Thursday, November 12 at 6 p.m.

State leaders will explain in detail the process that will be followed to modify the Tobacco River spillway, stabilize the dam and return the river to its pre-failure route.

To register for the webinar, click here.