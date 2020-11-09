Vietnam Veterans Reunited in Traverse City for First Time in 50 Years

“We’re no good alone,” said Private Joseph Safina. “I’m no good without you, you’re no good without me.”

That’s the shared message of three Vietnam Veterans who risked their lives for our country, and each other, back in 1970.

On Monday in Traverse City, was a reunion unlike most.

A private, lieutenant and sergeant who fought in the Vietnam War but haven’t seen each other since.

It was April 29th 1970.

Lieutenant Tom LoPresti was the platoon leader.

Private Joseph Safina the medic.

Sergeant Bill French a squad leader.

“We got ambushed and word came back that will was hit,” said Lieutenant LoPresti.

“I was losing a lot of blood and I was having a hard time breathing, I was starting to lose conscious,” said Sergeant French.

“The only thing I came up with, what I had on me was a ballpoint pen and my scalpel,” said Private Safina.

A quick-thinking call to action that earned Private Safina the Silver Star.

“When he got hit, he took his wife’s wedding ring and he put it in my hand and I said don’t you do that,” said Private Safina.

“We said nope you keep it because you’ll give it to her when you get back,” said Lieutenant LoPresti.

But that was the last time they saw Sergeant French.

Until now…

A reunion, 50 years in the making.

And while covid and health concerns made the reunion look a little different…

“I’m going through some pretty big health things here right now,” said Private Safina.

The meaning, still the same for this band of brothers.

“We finally made it after all this time,” said Sergeant French. “It’s something I mean he saved my life.”

Lieutenant LoPresti said “I wouldn’t miss this for the world, this is the best experience I’ve ever had.”

“It was just, I really couldn’t hold back the tears,” said Private Safina.

A brotherhood and a love that can’t be explained.

“I’m so indebted to those guys,” said Private Safina. “I love these guys, I love them.”

“The bond that you create with folks with whom you’re in such serious danger is a bond,” said Lieutenant LoPresti.

“You have a bond, this is your brothers,” said Sergeant French.