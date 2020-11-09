Tropical Storm Eta Makes Landfall in Florida

Tropical Storm Eta has made landfall in the Florida Keys, but it could strengthen to a hurricane again.

The storm—with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph—reached the southern part of the state late Sunday night.

It’s expected to continue to move into Florida Bay Monday and return to hurricane status.

The Florida Keys could see storm surge flooding of up to four feet.

Eta hit Latin American countries especially hard before making its way to the U.S. At least 38 people died in Honduras and several others are still missing.