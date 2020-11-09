TCAPS Superintendent Gives Coronavirus Update to School Board

Traverse City West Senior High School says Tuesday will be a remote learning day for students after positive coronavirus cases.

On Monday, the TCAPS superintendent gave a coronavirus update to the school board.

Dr. John VanWagoner says although some students have tested positive for the virus, very few transmissions have occurred at school.

He hopes to continue in-person learning with proper cleaning, contact tracing and quarantining.

He says he is worried about the current positive infection rate for the area and says if it rises above 10% for a week, they may have to suspend in-person learning.

“We’re doing good things and doing things right, but the questions is just, does the system, the overwhelming parts, staff, contact tracing all those things kind of catch up to us. And if it does, we’ll have to make a decision. But I don’t think we’re there yet, but to be honest with ya, we’re kinda close,” said Dr. VanWagoner.

The TCAPS superintendent also stressed how important it is that parents refrain from taking their kids on out of state trips and to large gatherings.