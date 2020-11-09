Special Report: The Heart of Sanford Part 1

Thousands of homeowners in Gladwin and Midland Counties are still picking up the pieces after the failure of two dams.

The catastrophic flooding that swept through the area displaced more than 11,000 people.

Nearly six months later, many of them still don’t have a place to call home…

“The sirens just blaring, and they were saying the dam breached, leave now, get out now,” says Kim Sedlar from Sanford.

She says it was the sound of an alarm nobody wanted to hear.

“Within 15 minutes it was up to the side of the house, it was very quick,” says Sedlar.

The Edenville Dam had breached, and the Sanford Dam was next. It forced thousands to leave their homes without looking back.

Glenn Moots from Sanford says, “It was just chaos, the goal was, get your things out of your house, whatever you could save.”

The next day, there wasn’t much to return to… Homes in ruins, some completely gone, others like they’ve spent decades at the bottom of a lake.

Stacy Summers says “Even the things I put on the fridge, the refrigerator was completely tipped over, so all of that stuff was ruined and here I thought I was going to save it all if I get it up high enough.”

Summers lived here for 14 years with her husband and three-year-old son.

“It’s still sad to look around and be like, we used to hang out here and I used to cook with my kid over here and I had a little small business that I ran out of my home that I loved doing.

Now, they’re living at her parents’ house as they work to clean up the mess.

“I mean it still is overwhelming, it’s emotional,” says Summers.

Across the lake, Sedlar sleeps on the couch in her camper.

“I went and stayed with my brother one night up in gaylord the other week and I slept in a bed, I cried myself to sleep. It was the first time I had been in a bed since May,” says Sedlar.

While her family works to repair her home, she’s trying to stay focused on moving forward.

“If I go over the house and I just concentrate on this is my task that I’m doing today and I don’t look at anything else, I’m okay. But once you start looking outside or if you look around the whole house, then it’s overwhelming with the loss,” says Sedlar.

Moots, a philosophy professor at Northwood University, says he’s now dealing with the trauma of watching more than 20 years of memories washed away in mere moments.

“It’s still home, but it’s not the same. But what choice do you have, you have to go home,” says Moots.

Now with the leaves beginning to fall, many are scrambling with the lingering worries that winter is on its way.

“Every day it gets colder, every day it gets a little harder. You only have so much energy. You only have so much emotional strength to keep going,” says Moots.

Since Summers rented her home from her parents, she wasn’t able to receive any federal assistance. Nearly six months after the flood, her home is still down to the studs… and as the leaves turn into snow, she’s praying for heat.

“I hope I have a furnace. That’s it right now,” says Summers.

Through the losses, hardships, and unimaginable weight of enduring a tragedy like this, the heart of Sanford continues to beat on.

“I think this community will be like forever cross weaved in a different way than it was before May,” says Summers.

On Tuesday, 9&10 News continues the story in Sanford and the recovery efforts by a nonprofit that was created overnight.