Reining Liberty Ranch to Host Heroes for Horses Online Auction

Veterans Day is two days away, and people are finding ways to give back to those who served our country.

Reining Liberty Ranch in Traverse City provides equine therapy to veterans and others.

This year they’re raising money for the ranch in the form of an auction called Heroes for Horses.

There are more than 100 items up for bid, and many have been donated by veterans.

The money goes towards funding for the programs offered at Reining Liberty for those who served and their families.

“These horses are very important in their healing journey. The purpose is to keep serving our veterans. It’s an important fundraiser for us but regardless of the outcome, I am so proud of our veterans for making a statement that they have faith in what we do here,” said Rebecca Bigelow, director of Reining Liberty Ranch.

The bidding begins at 8 Wednesday morning, and closes Friday at 11:55 p.m.

